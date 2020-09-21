Diggs avoided a suspension for his helmet-to-helmet hit on N'Keal Harry during Sunday's 35-30 win over the Patriots, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Diggs was ejected for the hit in the first quarter, and while he won't be suspended, the league will likely fine the safety for his actions. For the sake of the Seahawks' defense, it's encouraging that Diggs will be available in Week 3 versus the Cowboys since S Marquise Blair (knee) could miss time.