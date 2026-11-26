Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Wednesday that Nelson (knee) will not play against the 49ers on Sunday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Nelson underwent a minor procedure on his knee in early November and will be sidelined for a second consecutive game. He's had additional time to rest thanks to the Seahawks' Week 11 bye, and Macdonald relayed Wednesday that the team is "hopeful" that Nelson will be cleared to return for Week 13 against the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 7. Greg Zabel will likely start at left guard in Nelson's absence.