The Seahawks acquired Nelson from the Colts on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of ESPN report.

After a 2-5 start to the season, the Colts already found themselves on the periphery of the AFC playoff picture and opted to cash out on the eight-time Pro Bowl left guard before he became an unrestricted free agent this offseason. In Seattle, Nelson will join 2025 first-round pick Grey Zabel to form one of the NFL's better guard tandems. The Seahawks are hoping that the addition of Nelson can help open up more running room for a ground attack that has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry through the first seven weeks of the season.