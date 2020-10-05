Coach Pete Carroll said Dunbar (knee) was able to do some running Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dunbar has missed the last two games, so it's encouraging that he's making progress in his recovery. Through two games with the Seahawks, Dunbar has been impressive, allowing a 75.9 passer rating and intercepting Cam Newton in Week 2. There's a steep dropoff between him and backup Tre Flowers, so Dunbar will aim to recover quickly with Adam Thielen and the Vikings coming to town in Week 5.