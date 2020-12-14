Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Dunbar (knee) is practicing with the mentality of playing in Sunday's game versus Washington, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dunbar returned to practice last Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to be activated from IR. He's working through a chronic knee injury and will be closely monitored through the practice week. Carroll indicated the team will make a decision either Friday or Saturday. If he's unable to go, D.J. Reed will make another start at right cornerback.