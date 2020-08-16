Dunbar practiced with the team Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Dunbar was removed form the commissioner's exempt list Aug. 8 after prosecutors didn't file charges against the cornerback in relation to May's alleged series of armed robberies. He could still face a suspension in the future, but for the time being, Dunbar will vie for a starting job. His main competition to start opposite Shaquill Griffin is Tre Flowers, but Dunbar has the experience and the upper hand in this situation.