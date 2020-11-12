Dunbar (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said following Sunday's loss to the Bills that Dunbar is dealing with a "chronic" knee issue. He'll probably miss a handful of practices as a result, but Carroll hasn't indicated that Dunbar will miss any games. That could certainly be in the cards, and that possibility will become more real if he can't return to practice before this Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

