Dunbar (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Dunbar missed practice and then was limited to begin the week, but it doesn't appear as though he was ever in serious danger of missing Sunday's contest. The 28-year-old will handle his usual start role at cornerback versus Arizona during Sunday Night Football.
