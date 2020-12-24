Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. says "It's obvious" Dunbar (knee) was not 100 percent healthy when he joined the Seahawks for in-person activities in August, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dunbar was coming off a tremendous 2019 campaign with Washington when Seattle acquired him for a fifth-round pick in March, surrendering a meager 61.2 passer rating in coverage while recording four interceptions during his final season as a member of the team. The 28-year-old had not been as effective in his debut campaign with the Seahawks, surrendering a 111.0 passer rating with four passing touchdowns allowed and just one forced INT over six appearances. Now, he's been shut down for the season, with coach Pete Carroll confirming Wednesday that Dunbar will not return from his knee injury after landing on injured reserve Nov. 19.