Dunbar (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
While Dunbar still has a chance to play, coach Pete Carroll said it's unlikely the cornerback travels to Los Angeles with the team, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. With Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) already ruled out, the Seahawks' pitiful secondary could be in trouble against the Rams' receivers. Neiko Thorpe (sports hernia) could be activated from IR, and he likely would start opposite Tre Flowers at cornerback. Ugo Amadi, D.J. Reed and Linden Stephens would all be called upon to chip in as well.
