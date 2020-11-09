Coach Pete Carroll said Dunbar has a "chronic" knee injury and will need regular rest to overcome it, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Dunbar ended up playing 54 of 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills, and Carroll hinted that he would've rested Dunbar more if he trusted the team's cornerback depth without starter Shaquil Griffin (hamstring/concussion) in the fold. Dunbar has been a regular on the injury report this season, often taking practices off to rest his knee. That trend is likely to continue, but Carroll hasn't provided a reason to think Dunbar will miss games because of the injury.