Dunbar (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Perhaps this injury popped up during Week 2's win over the Patriots, as Dunbar logged only 75 percent of the team's defensive snaps. It's a positive sign that he's still practicing in some capacity, but if he's forced to miss this Sunday's matchup versus the Cowboys, Tre Flowers would step in as the starter opposite Shaquill Griffin.

