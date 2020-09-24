Dunbar (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Perhaps this injury popped up during Week 2's win over the Patriots, as Dunbar logged only 75 percent of the team's defensive snaps. It's a positive sign that he's still practicing in some capacity, but if he's forced to miss this Sunday's matchup versus the Cowboys, Tre Flowers would step in as the starter opposite Shaquill Griffin.
More News
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Records INT in win•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Earns starting role mid-game•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Returns to practice•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Must go through protocols•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Arrives at Seahawks practice•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Set to return to team•