Dunbar exited Sunday's loss to the Bills with a sore knee, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Dunbar and the Seahawks had a rough afternoon as they surrendered 386 passing yards to the Bills, and his day ended a bit early with the knee injury. The 28-year-old's participation at practice Wednesday should provide an idea of his status heading into Week 10.
More News
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Cleared of injury tag•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Logs limited session Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Watches practice from sidelines•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Returning to action Week 5•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Questionable Week 5•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Upgraded Thursday•