Dunbar (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
Dunbar was limited Wednesday and Thursday and likely didn't elevate to full speed Friday, so his status is uncertain for Sunday's matchup. If he's able to shake off the injury and play, expect Dunbar to start at cornerback and be tasked with shutting down Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup on the outside.
