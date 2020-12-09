The Seahawks designated Dunbar (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Dunbar has missed four straight games due to a chronic knee injury, but it appears as though he's nearing a return to the field. The Seahawks will have a 21-day window to evaluate him at practice without Dunbar counting against the active roster.
