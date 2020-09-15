Dunbar recorded six tackles and a pass breakup in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.
Dunbar missed some training camp and practice time due to an off-field legal issue, so this game served as a bit of a tryout between him and third-year pro Tre Flowers. The two rotated in the first couple of drives, but the tryout was ultimately shortlived. Dunbar finished with 68 defensive snaps while Flowers logged just 10. That's not to say Dunbar was dominant in his work, as Seahawks' secondary was shredded by Matt Ryan for 450 passing yards while allowing three separate 100-yard receivers.
