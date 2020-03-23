Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Finds new home
Dunbar (hamstring) was traded to Seattle via Washington in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dunbar made it well known this offseason that he had no intentions of playing in Washington next season, requesting to be released or traded in February. The Florida product got his wish, and he now appears in line to earn a starting role at cornerback opposite Shaquill Griffin in 2020. Despite battling health problems, Dunbar produced 37 tackles (31 solo), four interceptions and eight pass breakups through 11 games last season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
3/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reveals post-free agency rankings, debating the biggest risers and fallers including...
-
Backfield committee in Denver?
Melvin Gordon isn't going to help Phillip Lindsay's value, but can both be Fantasy relevant?
-
FA winners and losers
It was a wild first week of free agency, and here are the biggest winners and losers from all...
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...