Dunbar (hamstring) was traded to Seattle via Washington in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dunbar made it well known this offseason that he had no intentions of playing in Washington next season, requesting to be released or traded in February. The Florida product got his wish, and he now appears in line to earn a starting role at cornerback opposite Shaquill Griffin in 2020. Despite battling health problems, Dunbar produced 37 tackles (31 solo), four interceptions and eight pass breakups through 11 games last season.