The Seahawks placed Dunbar (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Jordan Duncan of the team's official site reports.

Dunbar missed Week 10's loss to the Rams due to a knee injury, and he'll now be required to sit out at least three more games while on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, Seattle re-signed fellow cornerback Jayson Stanley. Dunbar's absence will no doubt make it even more difficult for the Seahawks to contain Kyler Murray through the air Thursday night.