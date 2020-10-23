Dunbar (knee) was limited during Thursday's practice after sitting out Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 28-year-old cornerback was able to suit up Week 5 after sitting out Seattle's Week 3 and 4 matchups, plus he was afforded extra time to recover with the Seahawks having just enjoyed their bye. Dunbar is granted slightly more time even because of Seattle's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff against Arizona getting pushed to Sunday Night Football. He has a strong chance to play Week 7, but if he can't go, it would be Tre Flowers who would see a usage uptick in the Seahawks' defensive backfield.