Coach Pete Carroll said Dunbar (knee) appears to be "ready to play" Sunday against the Cowboys, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Dunbar opened the week with limited practices both Wednesday and Thursday, but he was listed as a non-participant Friday and handed a questionable designation for Sunday's game. Carroll also noted Dunbar didn't do much this week, so a decision on the cornerback's availability my not be known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.