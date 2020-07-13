Dunbar won't necessarily be present for the start of training camp, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dunbar's alleged involvement in an armed robbery has drawn headlines throughout the offseason, with the latest update revealing that his attorneys have withdrawn from the case and been replaced. A judge granted Dunbar permission to travel to the Seattle area for training camp, but it isn't clear if the cornerback actually will do so. It also isn't clear that camp will start July 28, as scheduled.