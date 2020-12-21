Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Dunbar may need offseason knee surgery, but he'll try to play through it this season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dunbar is battling a chronic knee issue that has bothered him for months now, but Carroll believes he can play through the injury this season. The 28-year-old cornerback has been practicing with the team for nearly two weeks; he's aiming to return to the lineup in Week 16 against the Rams. It's possible that the Seahawks don't thrust Dunbar into a starting role upon return in order to minimize the wear and tear on his knee. That notion receives further credence after Carroll stated Sunday that cornerback D.J. Reed "deserves to keep playing" after looking impressive in place of Dunbar, according to Condotta.