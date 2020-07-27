Dunbar (personal) was placed on the commissioner's exempt list Monday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

An alleged incident in Miramar, Fla. in May perpetrated by Dunbar and Giants cornerback Deandre Baker resulted in four counts of armed robbery with a firearm for the former. Dunbar was granted permission to travel to Seattle for the start of training camp, but following Monday's move he won't be present at team facilities for the time being. The legal process may have to play out favorably for Dunbar to see the field in the Seahawks' season opener in Atlanta.