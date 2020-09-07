Dunbar was absent from practice last week and must now go through all requisite protocols to rejoin teammates, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dunbar missed roughly the first half of training camp due to off-field issues stemming from a May legal matter, and he could now be set to miss more practices ahead of Sept. 13's season-opener in Atlanta. Coach Pete Carroll also said that a decision on whether Dunbar or Tre Flowers will start Week 1 has yet to be made, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.