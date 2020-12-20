Dunbar (knee) wasn't activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game versus Washington.
Coach Pete Carroll said early in the week that Dunbar would practice with the mentality that he'd play Sunday, but that didn't come to fruition. Dunbar will spend another week on the sidelines, meaning D.J. Reed will start at right cornerback once again.
