Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Dunbar (knee) will need "some time" to return, but injured reserve isn't currently in the conversation, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

It appears the Seahawks are taking it week-to-week with Dunbar as he battles through a chronic knee issue. Carroll has already said that this injury could last for an extended period of time. Dunbar seems likely to sit out again in Thursday's game against the Cardinals, and if that's the case, the cornerback has chance to return in Week 12 against the Eagles as long as he's indeed left off IR.