Dunbar (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

After initially being listed as questionable, Dunbar was quickly downgraded to out. Fellow starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) also won't play Sunday, leaving Tre Flowers, Neiko Thorpe (sports hernia) and Ugo Amadi to handle most of the reps in nickel packages. Dunbar didn't practice at all this week, and he'll need to make a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against Arizona up next.