A court has granted Dunbar permission to travel to the Seattle area for training camp, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Traded from Washington to Seattle earlier this offseason, Dunbar was then arrested in May for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery. Giants cornerback Deandre Baker also was involved in the incident, and both players have pleaded not guilty. Dunbar should be able to practice with the Seahawks when training camp opens at the end of July.