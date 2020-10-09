Dunbar (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The 28-year-old was unable to practice Wednesday, but he showed enough over the past two days to earn the questionable tag. Dunbar has been sidelined since suffering the injury Week 2 but has a chance to retake the field Sunday.
