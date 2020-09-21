Dunbar recorded five solo tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 35-30 win over the Patriots.

Dunbar made an excellent read on a pass intended for Damiere Byrd in the third quarter, and if he hadn't tripped, he would've taken the interception to the house. The 28-year-old CB is the clear starter over Tre Flowers, playing 75 percent of snaps in Week 2. He'll have his hands full in Week 3, as the Cowboys come to town with three stud wide receivers.