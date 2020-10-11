Dunbar (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings.
Dunbar missed the last two games due to a knee injury, but after following a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen this week he's been given the all-clear to return to action. While he has 10 tackles and one interception through two appearances this season, he may not have many chances to produce against one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL.
