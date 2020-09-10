Dunbar has completed the necessary protocols and returned to practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Dunbar missed a major portion of training camp while dealing with a May legal matter, and he was absent to begin the week for possibly the same reason. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old cornerback rejoined the team and will be available in Sunday's game versus the Falcons. Still, coach Pete Carroll hasn't revealed whether Dunbar or Tre Flowers will start at cornerback, but it could be a timeshare to begin the season.
