Dunbar (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dunbar will sit out for a second straight week, and according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, coach Pete Carroll hinted that Dunbar may be held out of Week 5's clash against the Vikings -- the final game before Seattle's bye week. With Dunbar on the sidelines, Tre Flowers will once again start at cornerback opposite Shaquill Griffin (shoulder).