Dunbar was removed from the commissioner's exempt list Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Prosecutors declined to file charges Friday against Dunbar stemming from May's alleged series of armed robberies, opening the door for the cornerback to return to the team. It's important to note that, while this is no longer a legal matter, it's possible the NFL could still issue a league suspension depending on the circumstances related to the evidence they have regarding the alleged incident.