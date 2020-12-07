Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Dunbar (knee) is expected to practice this week, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dunbar is working his way back from a chronic knee issue that has kept him out of the last four games. Once he returns to the practice field, his 21-day window to be activated from IR will begin. Since Tre Flowers (hamstring) is also on IR, Dunbar will be a major boost to Seattle's secondary once he's ready to return.