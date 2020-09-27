Dunbar (knee) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Dunbar appeared on track to play in Week 3, however, he didn't progress quick enough to play after failing to practice Friday. With the Florida product sidelined, Tre Flowers is expected to draw the start at cornerback.
