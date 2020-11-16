Dunbar (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Dunbar is dealing with a chronic knee issue, and he sat out this past Sunday's loss to the Rams. With a Thursday night matchup against the Cardinals up next, Dunbar's trending in the wrong direction to start the week, and the Seahawks may opt to let him utilize the extended rest since their next game is Nov. 30. Shaquill Griffin (hamstring/concussion) was also listed as DNP, so the Seahawks' secondary could be in rough shape yet again.
