Dunbar had successful knee surgery Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Dunbar won't return this season and will begin rehabbing in the near future. It remains unclear exactly what Dunbar was dealing with, as coach Pete Carroll merely stated that it was a "chronic knee issue." Dunbar finished the 2020 season with 30 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception over six games, all while allowing a 111.0 passer rating when targeted in coverage. The 28-year-old cornerback will be an unrestricted free agent in March.
