Dunbar (knee) was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dunbar missed practice completely with the knee injury Wednesday, so the fact that he was upgraded is a positive sign. Dunbar has missed the past two games, and could be in jeopardy of missing more action if his practice availability doesn't continue to improve. If Dunbar is to miss Week 5, Tre Flowers would be in line for a start opposite Shaquill Griffin.