Dunbar (knee) will remain on IR for the remainder of the season and have knee surgery, per coach Pete Carroll, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dunbar originally planned to push the surgery off until after the season, but he has not been able to recover from his chronic knee injury and will not be returning from IR. The 28-year-old cornerback finishes the 2020 season with 30 tackles and an interception in six games.