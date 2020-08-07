Prosecutors have declined to file charges against Dunbar for his alleged involvement in a series of armed robberies that took place in Florida in May, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The prosecutors cited insufficient evidence to charge Dunbar, whereas Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is facing four counts of robbery with a firearm. This should pave the way for Dunbar to eventually be removed from the commissioner's exempt list, but it doesn't necessarily mean he'll avoid a league suspension, as the NFL doesn't require the same level of evidence as the legal system.