Dunbar (knee) will miss Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Seattle will also be without fellow cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and Neiko Thorpe (abdomen), so slowing down Arizona's aerial attack will be a challenge for Seattle's league-worst pass defense. Coach Pete Carroll is optimistic that Dunbar will be able to avoid an IR stint, so hopefully a 10-day layoff following Thursday's game will provide enough time for Dunbar to heal up ahead of a Week 12 matchup against the Eagles.
