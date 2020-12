Coach Pete Carroll said Dunbar (knee) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Jets, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dunbar was able to practice all week, but he hasn't made enough progress to be activated from IR. He'll look to get back into the mix next week against Washington. The Seahawks will play this week without two of their top three corners, as Tre Flowers (hamstring) is also out. In turn, D.J. Reed will start at right cornerback once again.