Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: All clear Sunday
Jefferson (oblique) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Jefferson popped up on the injury report late in the week with the injury, but as evidenced by this news, won't be forced to miss game action. Now that he's officially active, look for the Maryland product to settle into his rotational role on the defensive line for Week 7.
