Jefferson broke his foot in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Packers in the divisional round, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Jefferson told Anderson he'll go get further testing if need be. This loss ended Seattle's season, so the defensive lineman should have plenty of time to heal up before NFL training camps open in July. Jefferson, who registered 3.5 sacks and 26 tackles in 14 regular-season contests, is set to become a free agent in March.