The Seahawks have listed Jefferson (hip) as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jefferson logged a full workload at Friday's practice after being a non-participant earlier in the week. That indicates he is trending in the right direction for Sunday's game. Final confirmation on his status should come closer to game time.

