Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Considered questionable
The Seahawks have listed Jefferson (hip) as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jefferson logged a full workload at Friday's practice after being a non-participant earlier in the week. That indicates he is trending in the right direction for Sunday's game. Final confirmation on his status should come closer to game time.
More News
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Showing versatility•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Pops up on injury report•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Excellent Week 1 showing•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Signs RFA tender•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Tendered by Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Records three sacks in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...