Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Draws doubtful tag
Jefferson (oblique) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Jefferson missed the Week 8 win over the Falcons due to the oblique injury and looks on track to miss at least one more game on account of the issue. Al Woods and Poona Ford should pick up some additional snaps on the interior of the defensive line if Jefferson ends up being inactive for the second straight week.
