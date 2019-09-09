Jefferson recorded six tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Bengals.

Jefferson finally got an opportunity to make an impact in 2018 and was a modest contributor with 25 tackles and three sacks. It was looking to be a similar campaign for Jefferson after the team acquired Jadeveon Clowney, Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) and rookie first-round pick L.J. Collier (ankle) this offseason, but Jefferson responded with a disruptive effort and is on pace to roll over last year's numbers. His opportunities could decrease when Ansah and Collier return from injuries, but it'll be hard to keep Jefferson off the field with more performances like Sunday's.