Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson: Expected to play Friday
Jefferson (knee) is expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jefferson, who's bouncing back from knee surgery, will need to be impressive in the final two weeks of the preseason in order to secure a roster spot.
