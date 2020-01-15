Jefferson will undergo surgery to repair a Jones fracture he suffered in the divisional-round loss to the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jefferson's injury will take eight weeks to recover from, so he'll be healthy just in time for free agency in March. The Seahawks would like to retain Jefferson if the price is right, as the 26-year-old served in a utility role in 2019, as he lined up at defensive tackle but also worked as an edge rusher. He finished the regular season with a career-high 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks, and he added two sacks in the wild-card win against the Eagles. His potential role for the Seahawks in 2020 would likely depend on whether they retain Jadeveon Clowney (core).